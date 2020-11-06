transportation

Metro to Halt C Line From Willowbrook/Rosa Parks to Hawthorne Friday Through Sunday

The service suspension is required to upgrade signal systems in this section, Metro officials said.

By City News Service

Photo by Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority will temporarily suspend rail service on the C Line (Green) between the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks and Hawthorne/Lennox stations starting at 11 Friday morning.

The service suspension, which is scheduled to last until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, is required to upgrade signal systems in this section, Metro officials said.

Metro officials said the agency will provide a free bus shuttle service to rail stations that will be out of service at the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks, Avalon, Harbor Freeway, Vermont/Athens, Crenshaw and Hawthorne/Lennox stations.

Shuttle buses will run the same train schedule today. On Saturday and Sunday, shuttles will run every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and every 20 minutes at other times. Metro officials said people should plan their commute times in advance.

Regular C Line rail service will continue between Norwalk and Willowbrook/Rosa Parks stations, where passengers will transfer to bus shuttles to continue their trip and from Hawthorne/Lennox to Redondo Beach stations.

For passengers planning to go to Los Angeles International Airport, the LAX Shuttle G operated by Los Angeles World Airports will continue to run regular service from its usual stop at Aviation/LAX Station. Other options to LAX include Metro Lines 102, 111, 117 and 232.

