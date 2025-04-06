Downtown LA

Metro train collides with vehicle in downtown LA

By Missael Soto

NBCLA

A Metro train and a vehicle collided Saturday night, temporarily halting the public transportation service in downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the crash around 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Flower Street.

All occupants were out of the car at the time of the crash, according to LAFD.

No medical transportation was required. It's unclear how many occupants, if any, were in the train at the time of the crash.

