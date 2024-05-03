Metro warns of possible bus delays due to staff shortages

Metro warned of possible delays on several bus lines Friday due to staff shortages.

Metro issued a statement Friday morning, responding to a possible work sickout by operators.

"We appeal to our operators to reconsider the impact their plan to call in sick will have on some of the most vulnerable people in the county," Metro said in the statement.

Metro said riders may see delays on several bus lines due to staff shortages.

We may experience delays today on the following bus lines due to staff shortages: Lines 2, 4, 18, 20, 40, 45, 53, 66, 70, 108, 110, 111, 206 and 720. pic.twitter.com/IWy85lmyBK — LA Metro Rider Alerts (@metrolaalerts) May 3, 2024

Bus drivers have been targeted in several recent attacks on the job, but details about the planned sickout were not immediately available.

A Hawthorne man who allegedly stabbed a Metro bus operator in the chest in the unincorporated Willowbrook area pleaded not guilty on April 29 to an attempted murder charge. The case includes allegations that he used a knife during the crime and personally inflicted great bodily injury during the April 13 attack, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Following the stabbing death of a woman on the Metro B (Red) Line and a series of violent attacks on public transit operators, Metro officials expedited efforts to acquire and install protective barriers for drivers on thousands of buses.

Metro's Board of Directors on April 29 approved an emergency procurement declaration to speed up acquisition and installation of barriers for about 2,000 buses due to the "sudden, unexpected increased severity of assaults on operators." Officials said that given delays in receiving the tempered glass over the past few months, staff recommended the emergency declaration to bypass normal procurement procedures and expedite the installation of the barriers.