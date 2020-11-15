Metrolink Bringing Back San Bernardino Line Express Among Other Changes

Metrolink will introduce an updated schedule Monday that will include the reintroduction of San Bernardino Line Express service and the temporary suspension of trains with lower ridership, while adding back trains that better serve riders' needs.

Metrolink temporarily reduced its service levels in March due to a significant ridership decrease caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and associated stay-at-home orders.

“My goal, and our agency's commitment, is to provide our riders a schedule that supports the transportation needs of essential workers and others who rely on our service,” Metrolink CEO Stephanie Wiggins said. “As part of our heightened commitment to health and safety, this updated schedule will continue to provide people with plenty of room to socially distance on board our trains.”

The schedule update reflects evolving ridership patterns resulting from the pandemic, including earlier travel times in the mornings and afternoons. Metrolink modified its schedule to allow for seamless transfers to other Metrolink trains or local transit systems.

The schedule update also changes many San Bernardino Line and Antelope Valley Line departure times to the same minute after the hour to make them easier for customers to remember -- a first step toward a long-term goal to offer schedules with more time consistency across all Metrolink train lines.

The complete schedule update, which will affect the Antelope Valley, Orange County, Ventura County, San Bernardino, Riverside and Inland Empire- Orange County lines, can be found at metrolinktrains.com.

The only line that will not have a schedule update is the 91/Perris Valley Line.