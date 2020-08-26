travel

Metrolink to Offer Free Weekend Tickets to Children Starting Saturday

Each adult pays $10 to ride Metrolink, with as many as three children allowed per accompanying adult.

By City News Service

Incoming Metrolink passengers deboard the train at Union Station.
Getty Images

Metrolink announced on Wednesday that free weekend tickets will be offered to children 17 and younger -- if they are accompanied by a paying adult -- starting Aug. 29 for travel across the six Southern California counties it serves.

"After being cooped up, we know folks are ready to change their routines with fun, yet safe, activities for the entire family," Metrolink Board Chair Brian Humphrey said. "When you ride the train, the journey is a part of the experience, and we want families to enjoy a special and affordable train experience as they explore the many outdoor activities we all love about Southern California."

With the Kids Ride Free on Weekends promotion, each adult pays $10 to ride Metrolink, with as many as three children allowed per accompanying adult.

Face masks are required aboard trains and on station platforms, and Metrolink has implemented enhanced deep cleaning protocols, including the use of an electrostatic sprayer that mists each train car with hospital-grade disinfectants every day. Metrolink has also expanded its Clean Care Crew that cleans, wipes down and disinfects trains throughout the day.

People can check how many passengers are on each Metrolink train in order to safely socially distance at metrolinktrains.com/howfull.

More information can be found at metrolinktrains.com/kidsridefree.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

