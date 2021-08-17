california drought

Metropolitan Water District Declares Water Supply Alert as Drought Worsens

As a way to safeguard storage reserves, the board declared a Water Supply Alert to stress the urgency of the region's need to save as many drops as possible.

By City News Service

Getty Images

In response to worsening drought conditions, the board of Southern California's regional water wholesaler declared a Water Supply Alert Tuesday that calls upon residents to voluntarily conserve the precious resource.

According to Metropolitan Water District officials, Southern California's water supply has been severely impacted by extreme drought in both the Northern Sierra and the Colorado River, saying crucial storage reservoirs have never been lower.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

As a way to safeguard storage reserves, the board declared a Water Supply Alert to stress the urgency of the region's need to save as many drops as possible. The action calls for water agencies and consumers in Southern California to voluntarily reduce usage.

Metropolitan's proposed action comes a day after the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation declared the first-ever mandatory water cutbacks for Arizona, Nevada and Mexico next year due to a shortage on the Colorado River. The federal government's declaration comes as Nevada's Lake Mead, the river's biggest reservoir, measures at its lowest level since the reservoir was created by construction of the Hoover Dam in the 1930s.

Business Aug 16

Feds Will Ration Water From Colorado River Amid Historic Drought

California 17 hours ago

No Joy for Almond Producers as Calif. Drought Takes Heavy Toll on Thirsty Crop

Metropolitan General Manager Adel Hagekhalil said Lake Mead's low levels should be a wake-up call.

"The Colorado River is sending us a clear message: conserve, reuse and recycle," Hagekhalil said. "The river has been a lifeline for Southern California for more than 80 years. This shortage announcement moves the river into a new era and reinforces the need for Southern Californians to use less water to preserve this critical supply."

He noted that the next chapter in the history of the river must be "one of collaboration and historic action to stabilize a supply that is so vital to seven states and two countries."

Metropolitan's action Tuesday also would support Gov. Gavin Newsom's call last month for Californians to voluntarily reduce water use by 15% amid worsening conditions across the West Coast.

According to the governor's office, a 15% cut in water use would save 850,000 acre-feet of water — enough to supply more than 1.7 million households
for a year.

California 17 hours ago

No Joy for Almond Producers as Calif. Drought Takes Heavy Toll on Thirsty Crop

Business Aug 16

Feds Will Ration Water From Colorado River Amid Historic Drought

Wildfires Aug 16

Dixie Fire Threatens Thousands of Calif. Homes as Blazes Burn Across West

Newsom said residents have responded to drought conditions before, and he was confident they would take steps again to ease their water use. He urged residents to limit outdoor watering, use recycled water when possible outdoors, take shorter showers and only run dishwashers and washing machines when they are full.

Should conditions worsen, Metropolitan officials could later decide to take further action, including imposing financial penalties for excessive use on Metropolitan's 26 member public agencies and retail suppliers that provide water for 19 million people in six counties.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

california droughtwaterColorado Riverwater conservation
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us