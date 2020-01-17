crime

Mexican Authorities Find Bodies of Missing Couple From Garden Grove

A couple disappeared when they went to Tijuana last Friday to collect rent from tenants at properties in Mexico.

By City News Service

Garden Grove Police Department

Authorities in Tijuana Friday reported finding the bodies of two victims who may be a couple reported missing out of Garden Grove.

"I don't have confirmation these are our victims," Garden Grove Police Department Lt. Carl Whitney said.

Investigators in Mexico have been tight-lipped about the investigation. But Whitney said he has seen reports from Mexican news sources that during the execution of a search warrant on the couple's property Friday, they found the bodies buried in a patio or courtyard area.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles 50 mins ago

Teachers File Lawsuit and AQMD Issues Violation After Fuel Rains Down From Delta Plane

Downtown LA 2 hours ago

4th Annual Woman’s March to Take Place in Los Angeles Saturday

Authorities reportedly said they can't confirm the victims are Maria Lopez, 65, and Jesus Guillen, 70, Whitney said.

"They have not talked to our detectives," Whitney said of Tijuana investigators.

Lopez and Guillen drove a pickup to Tijuana last Friday to collect rent from tenants at properties in Mexico, Whitney said. The two were due back last Friday afternoon, but when their daughter could not get in touch with them, she called police about 7:10 p.m. last Friday, he said.

The daughter was tracking the two through a "find my phone" online service for iPhones, and it showed that the couple was still at their Tijuana property, but a relative there said they weren't around, Whitney said.

Then the phone went dead and she could not track them anymore, he said. The pickup was found near their property, he said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

crime
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community The Scene
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us