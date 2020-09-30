Mexican Consulate in Los Angeles to Offer Health Fair

The Mexican Consulate in Los Angeles will have a series of services to offer help to the community during Health Month.

The Health Month promotes solidarity through the mobilization of existing health resources in the area, in order to "improve the physical and mental health conditions of the Hispanic community of the County of The Angels," said consulate representatives.

The consulate will offer influenza vaccination sessions, ultrasounds, workshops and orientation on COVID-19 from October 1 to 31.

Secretaría Mexicana de Relaciones Exteriores

All individuals are eligible to receive the services offered during the health month regardless of their immigration status, age, sexual orientation or income. However, the space is limited due to the pandemic.

Health Month activities

Vaccination: October 5, 10 and 17, 2020. Different times and locations. The first 30 people to register on the first day will receive a VDS kit during their appointment.

Ultrasound sessions: October 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2020 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM. Central City Neighborhood Partners 501 S. Bixel Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017.

Workshops

Emotional well-being group: Every Tuesday from September 29 to December 15, 2020. 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM (Taught through Microsoft Team and by phone).

7 Steps to Reduce Cancer Risk: October 7, 2020 10:00 - 11:00 AM (Delivered through Zoom).

Online consultations, do they work? October 17, 2020 10:00 - 11:00 AM (Virtual event).

Buying healthy: October 21, 2020 4:00 - 5:00 PM (Delivered through Zoom).

COVID-19 Question and Answer Session: (Taught through Zoom). October 28, 2020 4:00 - 5:00 PM

People interested in receiving any type of service should make an appointment.

You can make your appointment by calling: (213) 351-6826 or writing to the email: vdslan@sre.gob.mx.

The Mexican Consulate in Los Angeles is located at 2401 West 6th Street, CA 90057.

