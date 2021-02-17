Mexican Consulate to Help People 65 and Older Obtain Documents Needed to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine

The Mexican Consulate in Los Angeles will hold an Extraordinary Documentation Session to help people 65 and older obtain official documents needed to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Regardless of their immigration status, all people who reside in Los Angeles have the right to receive the vaccine," the statement says, but people must have an official identification to register to receive the vaccine.

The session will take place on Feb., Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 at one of its Consulate on Wheels, Consulado Sobre Ruedas, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., according to the press release.

Mexicans 65 and older who need an official identification can schedule an appointment by calling any of the following numbers from 8 a.m. to 4 pm:

(213) 368-2765

(213) 368-2766

(213) 368-2767

(213) 368-2768

Click here for the general requirements to apply for a passport, or here if you want to apply for a consular registration.