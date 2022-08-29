Mexican National Team Debuts Jersey for 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) and adidas revealed the new away game jersey that the Mexican National Team will wear at the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The new uniform is inspired by the abundant graphic elements of the pre-Hispanic collective memory of Mexico; the shirt features a design that converges with national cultural icons.

"These representations on the away jersey present the history, roots and culture of, bringing knowledge and power to the courts of Qatar, presenting not only a uniform, but an armor full of magic, power and poetry," the Mexican Football Federation said in a statement.

Made from recycled materials, the ultra-breathable jersey incorporates the latest adidas material innovations, such as HEAT.RDY technology combined with special cooling zones designed to keep players cool during matches played in Qatar.

This new jersey, which will be on sale starting Monday in its fan and player versions, will be worn for the first time in the friendly match against the Paraguayan National Team, which will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, on Aug. 31.