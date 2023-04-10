Entertainment

Mexico City Announces Free Concert with Rosalía at Famous Center Plaza El Zocalo

The free concert is scheduled for April 28 at 8 p.m.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

It’s official, the singer known for “Motomami” is heading to Mexico City to offer a free concert at the famous El Zocalo on April 28.

The announcement was made on TikTok by the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum.

@claudiasheinbaum

¿Están listos? Este 28 de abril en el Zócalo de la Ciudad de México tendremos a … Ro sa lía 🌹 @La Rosalia #fyp #parati #rosaliamotomami #rosalia #sheinbaum #zocalo

♬ LLYLM - Coca-Cola® feat. ROSALÍA

The creative post shows Sheinbaum receiving a phone call with the infamous “Bizchochito” ring tone, she grabs the phone and with a surprise look she says “Rosalía”.   

Shortly after the Sheinbaum Pardos announcement, the Secretariat of Culture of Mexico City confirmed Rosalía’s presentation on their Instagram account.

The concert is scheduled for April 28 at 8 p.m.

The singer has not commented on the event, but she did share the announcement in her IG story.

In February, the Spanish singer won the Grammy for best alternative or rock Latin album in the 65th edition of these awards that were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

This article tagged under:

EntertainmentRosalía
