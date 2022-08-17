Mexico

Mexico Travel Advisory: U.S. Warns Travelers of Crime and Kidnapping Several States

Days before, the Mexican government sent hundreds of troops to the border region after cars and businesses were set on fire, and images of the destruction went viral on social media.

By Heather Navarro

Mexico City
Getty Images

The U.S. Department of State has reissued a travel warning Tuesday in multiple Mexico states, warning travelers of high risk of crime and kidnapping.

The state department warns travelers about cartel-related crime as well.

The travel advisory comes on the heels of a shelter-in-place alert in the Tijuana region, where cartel violence erupted says before.

Authorities on the California-Mexico border on high-alert after a wave of violence. Fear still lingering--as a music festival in rosarito draws in thousands of tourists. Darsha Philips reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2022.
Mexico sent hundreds of troops to the border region after cars and businesses were set on fire, and images of the destruction went viral on social media.

Aside from the warnings for everyday citizens, U.S. government employees have stricter rules. For example, they aren't allowed to travel alone, or to remote areas, cannot travel between cities after dark, and can't use taxis, but must use dispatched cars instead, like those from Uber.

Here is a list of Mexican states where travel is not recommended.

Do Not Travel To:

Reconsider Travel To:

Exercise Increased Caution When Traveling To:

Exercise Normal Precautions When Traveling To:

View a travel advisory map of Mexico here.

The Department of State site recommended that if you do travel despite the warnings, you follow these rules.

  • Keep traveling companions and family back home informed of your travel plans. If separating from your travel group, send a friend your GPS location. If taking a taxi alone, take a photo of the taxi number and/or license plate and text it to a friend.
  • Use toll roads when possible and avoid driving alone or at night. In many states, police presence and emergency services are extremely limited outside the state capital or major cities.
  • Exercise increased caution when visiting local bars, nightclubs, and casinos.
  • Do not display signs of wealth, such as wearing expensive watches or jewelry.
  • Be extra vigilant when visiting banks or ATMs.
  • Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.
  • Follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter.
  • Follow the U.S. Embassy on Facebook and Twitter.
  • Review the Country Security Report for Mexico.
  • Prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the Traveler’s Checklist.

