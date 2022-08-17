Mexico Travel Advisory: U.S. Warns Travelers of Crime and Kidnapping Several States

The U.S. Department of State has reissued a travel warning Tuesday in multiple Mexico states, warning travelers of high risk of crime and kidnapping.

The state department warns travelers about cartel-related crime as well.

The travel advisory comes on the heels of a shelter-in-place alert in the Tijuana region, where cartel violence erupted says before.

Authorities on the California-Mexico border on high-alert after a wave of violence. Fear still lingering--as a music festival in rosarito draws in thousands of tourists. Darsha Philips reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2022.

Mexico sent hundreds of troops to the border region after cars and businesses were set on fire, and images of the destruction went viral on social media.

Aside from the warnings for everyday citizens, U.S. government employees have stricter rules. For example, they aren't allowed to travel alone, or to remote areas, cannot travel between cities after dark, and can't use taxis, but must use dispatched cars instead, like those from Uber.

Here is a list of Mexican states where travel is not recommended.

View a travel advisory map of Mexico here.

The Department of State site recommended that if you do travel despite the warnings, you follow these rules.