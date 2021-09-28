restaurants

List: Here Are Michelin's Nine Newly-Starred Restaurants in Southern California

Statewide, 27 restaurants earned new stars in the latest Michelin Guide update.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Nine Southern California restaurants, including a highly praised newcomer in Santa Monica, earned a prestigious star designation from the Michelin Guide.

Twenty-seven new stars were handed out statewide, including one in Orange County and eight in Los Angeles County. 

Melisse in Santa Monica made its first appearance on the list with two Michelin stars. Hayato in downtown Los Angeles was promoted from one star to two. 

Here are the other SoCal restaurants on the list.

  • Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura in Beverly Hills
  • Knife Pleat in Costa Mesa
  • Morihiro in Los Angeles
  • Pasjoli in Santa Monica
  • Pasta/Bar in Encino
  • Phenakite in Los Angeles
  • Sushi I-NABA in Manhattan Beach

“As an international culinary destination and leader in the industry, California continues to impress Michelin Guide inspectors with a commitment to sustainable gastronomy and creative cuisine,'' Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, said in a statement. "We are delighted to celebrate 19 promotions for restaurants that elevated their quality and consistency despite the challenges of the health crisis, and welcome eight new entries to our selection at the star level.''

