Shootings

1 killed in police shooting after Mid City home break-ins and fiery standoff

By Jonathan Lloyd and Michelle Valles

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was killed in a police shooting and three people were arrested Monday morning following at least two home break-ins in Los Angeles' Mid City area.

Police received home invasion burglary reports from the the neighborhood at about 3:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Halm Avenue. Three people were detained at the scene.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

A fourth person was barricaded inside one of the homes, police said. That person tried to set the home on fire, but flames were quickly extinguished.

Armored SWAT vehicles responded to the scene.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The individual inside the residence was killed in a police shooting, but details about what led to the gunfire were not immediately available.

No officers were injured.

This article tagged under:

Shootings
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us