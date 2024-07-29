1 killed in police shooting after Mid City home break-ins and fiery standoff

One person was killed in a police shooting and three people were arrested Monday morning following at least two home break-ins in Los Angeles' Mid City area.

Police received home invasion burglary reports from the the neighborhood at about 3:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Halm Avenue. Three people were detained at the scene.

A fourth person was barricaded inside one of the homes, police said. That person tried to set the home on fire, but flames were quickly extinguished.

Armored SWAT vehicles responded to the scene.

The individual inside the residence was killed in a police shooting, but details about what led to the gunfire were not immediately available.

No officers were injured.