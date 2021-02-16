Police Search For Rolex Watch Robbers Near Mid-City

Police asked for help Monday identifying robbers in a series of crimes along the Melrose corridor, including one caught on video in Fairfax last month and seven involving Rolex watches.

The Jan. 30 robbery happened about 4 p.m. in the 700 block of North Vista Street, near Melrose Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Video circulated by LAPD shows two men exit a white car and tackle another man on the sidewalk. Police said the victim had been shopping at nearby stores before he was assaulted by attackers who took his a Rolex watch.

The robbers then left in the white car.

Since that day, the department said armed robberies at shopping and dining spots in the Mid-City area along the Melrose corridor have increased, noting seven that have happened since Jan. 30 involving Rolex watches.

"I've never seen it like this before," said shop owner Dominick Deluca, whose security camera captured the robbery. "It's bad. It's really, really bad

"Many of these robberies are taking place during daytime hours," the LAPD said. "The suspects have targeted individuals wearing high-end jewelry, specifically Rolex watches."

The robbers may follow victims as they stop at restaurants and stores, according to police.

"In most instances, the suspects wait for victims to walk to their vehicles and reach an isolated area before they attack them at gunpoint," LAPD said.

The department asked anyone with information on the incidents to call Robbery Detective S. Villatoro at 213-922-8217.