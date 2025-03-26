Mid-City homeowners' property targeted by thieves for third time within a year

A Mid-City couple is fed up and worried about their safety after their home was targeted by burglars for a third time within the span of a year.

Dan Sutton and Linda Wang are weighing their options following the latest burglary attempt, which was captured on surveillance footage recently. It’s the third time since last January that thieves targeted their home.

“If we are being targeted over and over again, it’s a little frightening,” Wang said.

Despite the couple adding more security measures such as fences around their property and cameras, thieves haven’t been deterred from picking on their home.

“I just want to keep my wife and dog safe, and I don’t want us watching camera feeds all day long because it’s just, it’s insane,” Sutton said.

The most recent break-in occurred just days ago when a group of three masked individuals dressed in all black was captured creeping onto the couple’s property.

“On Tuesday I was at work and around 5:29, I was in a meeting and all of a sudden I saw my camera alert went off,” Wang said.

She spoke directly to thieves via a speaker and ordered them to leave her property. Even though she said she called police, the burglars were unphased and proceeded to aim for their back door.

“We had these security screens all around our property, on windows so they weren’t able to get in,” Wang said.

Unlike the previous times, the group was unable to access the couple’s home, so they took off in a stolen vehicle. Police arrived within six minutes with guns drawn.

The investigation is ongoing.