Mike Ellis Unanimously Confirmed To Be Pomona’s Police Chief

Pomona's interim police chief will assume the job on a permanent basis, effective Sunday, it was announced Tuesday.

Mike Ellis, a 22-year department veteran, was unanimously confirmed by the City Council on Monday, according to City Manager James Makshanoff.

Ellis has served as interim chief since January.

"I believe he will provide strong leadership for the police department and will continue to foster good community relationships,'' Makshanoff said. "I appreciate the hard work and dedication of the members of the police department and look forward to continuing to work with Chief Ellis and all the members of the police department as we navigate through these very challenging times.''

Ellis has worked for the Pomona Police Department since October 1998, advancing from corporal to sergeant, lieutenant, captain and deputy police chief before being named interim chief.

He studied criminal justice management as an undergraduate, and holds a master's degree in law enforcement and public safety leadership.

"It is my goal to continue improving the quality of life in Pomona through ethical, transparent and progressive policing,'' Ellis said. "We will continue to build relationships through outreach, engagement and our proven track record of responsiveness to the community's needs.''

