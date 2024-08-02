Norwalk welcomes its first theater owned and operated by Latino

Norwalk is set to welcome its first Latino-owned and operated cinema with the opening of Milagro Cinemas on Friday.

The theater is founded by film producer and Latino community activist Moctesuma Esparza, who produced the movie “Selena,” “Walkout,” and more Latino films with many focused on themes of embracing Mexican native ancestry.

Milagro Cinemas aims to blend technology with cultural understanding, creating “experience that resonates with the community,” Milagro Cinemas said in a statement, mentioning the growing influence of Hispanic audiences on box office success.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The opening celebration will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Norwalk Mayor Margarita L. Rios.

A large-scale mural by artist Robert Vargas will also be unveiled at the event.

Titled "Father's Day," the mural, inspired by Esparza's childhood tradition of weekly movie outings with his father, serves as a visual testament to the transformative power of shared cinematic experiences.