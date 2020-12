A magnitude 3.6 earthquake was reported Friday afternoon near Thermal, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 12:26 p.m., centered just northeast of Thermal. Its depth was three miles. Residents in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, La Quinta, Thermal and Indio reported feeling it, according to the USGS website.

The quake caused no reported damage or injuries.