An elementary student in Riverside County got a big surprise Tuesday as he and his military dad reunited for the first time in several months.

Thomas LuGrain had no idea that his teachers at Central Elementary SChool in Banning were in on it when they planned a surprise visit by his father, who has been deployed overseas for more than half a year.

Michael LuGrain, Thomas’ father, took a break from serving as a civil engineer for the U.S. Air Force to surprise his only child.

The third grader was speechless for a few seconds as soon as seeing his father’s face. But once he realized the man in the military uniform turned out to be his father, Thomas tightly hugged his dad with a big smile on his face.

“He protects the people,” Thomas described his father, while acknowledging that he’s proud of his Air Force dad.

Thomas’ grandmother was the key figure in organizing the surprise visit, the family said. When she learned her son Michael was coming home from a secret mission overseas, she planned the heartfelt event.

Michael LuGrain just completed his fourth deployment, his family said.