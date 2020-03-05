Arcadia

Watch: Runaway Milk Tanker Demolishes a Row of Parked Cars

No injuries were reported in the crash on an Arcadia street

By Jonathan Lloyd and Annette Arreola

A runaway milk tanker took out a row of parked cars early Thursday morning in Arcadia.

At least seven cars were damaged in the crash, reported just before 2 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Baldwin Avenue in the community east of Pasadena.

No injuries were reported.

"The whole neighborhood was sleeping, and we heard an incredibly loud crash," said resident Chris Sykes. "It was a horrific sound. We were sure that there were fatalities, but fortunately there were not."

Security camera video shows the tanker plowing into the cars like a bowling ball into pins. The tanker came to a stop in the front yard of a residence, sandwiched between a minivan and car.

