Milk Truck Lands on SUV in 5 Freeway Rollover Crash Near Downtown LA

One person was hospitalized in the early morning crash on the 5 Freeway in Lincoln Heights.

By Jonathan Lloyd

One person was hospitalized after a milk truck overturned onto a sport utility vehicle on the 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles.

Three people were rescued from the wreckage of the SUV following the rollover crash in the Lincoln Heights area. The front of the SUV was pinned under the back end of the tanker truck.

Details about the victim's condition were not immediately available.

It was not immediately clear when the southbound 5 Freeway will reopen. 

