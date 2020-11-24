Milk Truck Lands on SUV in 5 Freeway Rollover Crash Near Downtown LA

One person was hospitalized after a milk truck overturned onto a sport utility vehicle on the 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles.

Three people were rescued from the wreckage of the SUV following the rollover crash in the Lincoln Heights area. The front of the SUV was pinned under the back end of the tanker truck.

An overturned milk truck is blocking lanes on the southbound 5 Freeway northeast of downtown LA. https://t.co/gx7F8OW9qp pic.twitter.com/mhuUruPjkM — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) November 24, 2020

Details about the victim's condition were not immediately available.

It was not immediately clear when the southbound 5 Freeway will reopen.