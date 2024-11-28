Nearly $3 million in psilocybin mushrooms seized in Riverside County

Authorities seized nearly $3 million worth of psilocybin mushrooms and multiple firearms in Lake Elsinore, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced Wednesday.

In August, deputies responded to a call of a suspicious package that contained psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana products. The findings were forwarded to the Lake Elsinore Special Enforcement Team, who were able to track the person shipped the package.

Deputies were able to serve a search warrant at the residence of the suspected person who shipped the packed.

Inside deputies discovered a "large-scale mushroom cultivation operation," that processed and stored pounds of the illegal drug.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities seized 445 pounds of vacuum sealed psilocybin mushrooms and about 2,805 bags containing psilocybin mushrooms in various stages of growth. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the seized product had a street value of $2.9 million.

Multiple firearms were also confiscated at the location.

Jesse Arroyo, 43, was arrested and facing multiple felony drug related offenses and felony weapons violations.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Investigator Garcia at the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station at 951-245-3300.