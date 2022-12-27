California Minumum Wage Set to Increase in January 2023

All California minimum wage earners will see an increase in their hourly rate starting January 1, 2023.

The minimum wage will be $15.50 per hour for all businesses, regardless of the number of workers, according to the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR).

This annual increase is part of a California law that sought to gradually raise the minimum wage from $10 per hour in 2017 to $15.50 per hour in 2023.

The wage increase applies to the entire state of California, however, some cities and counties have enacted ordinances that allow a higher increase to the minimum wage.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

For such cities, “ the employer must follow the stricter standard; that is, the one that is the most beneficial to the employee”, and therefore must pay a higher minimum wage.

The DIR further reminds that the minimum wage is a requirement for all employers in California. "The minimum wage is an obligation of the employer and cannot be waived by any agreement, including collective bargaining agreements," according to official information.

Cities in California with a higher minimum wage

In recent years, the number of cities in California requiring a higher minimum wage in their jurisdiction has increased.

The DIR refers to UC Berkeley's Labor Center for the list of cities and counties in the golden state with the highest minimum wages.

Alameda: Minimum wage is $15.75 as of 7/1/2022.

Belmont: Minimum wage will be $16.75 effective 1/1/2023

Berkeley: Minimum wage is $16.99 as of 7/1/2022

Burlingame: Minimum wage will be $16.47 effective 1/1/2023

Cupertino: the minimum wage will be $17.20 effective 1/1/2023

Daly City: Minimum wage will be $16.07 effective 1/1/2023

East Palo Alto: Minimum wage will be $16.50 effective 1/1/2023

El Cerrito: Minimum wage will be $17.35 effective 1/1/2023

Emeryville: Minimum wage is $17.68 as of 7/1/2022

Foster City: Minimum wage will be $16.50 effective 1/1/2023

Fremont: Minimum wage is $16.00 as of 7/1/2022

Half Moon Bay: Minimum wage will be $16.45 effective 1/1/2023

Hayward: Minimum wage will be $16.34 effective 1/1/2023. (The payment for small employers in Hayward is the same as the $15.50 from the state of California.)

Los Altos: Minimum wage will be $17.20 effective 1/1/2023

Los Angeles: Minimum wage is $16.04 as of 7/1/2022

Los Angeles County (unincorporated): Minimum wage is $15.96 as of 7/1/2022

Malibu: Minimum wage is $15.96 as of 7/1/2022

Menlo Park: Minimum wage will be $16.20 effective 1/1/2023

Milpitas: Minimum wage is $16.40 as of 7/1/2022

Mountain View: Minimum wage will be $18.15 effective 1/1/2023

Oakland: Minimum wage will be $15.97 effective 1/1/2023

Palo Alto: Minimum wage will be $17.25 effective 1/1/2023

Pasadena: Minimum wage is $16.11 as of 7/1/2022

Petaluma: Minimum wage will be $17.06 effective 1/1/2023

Redwood City: Minimum wage will be $17.00 effective 1/1/2023

Richmond: Minimum wage will be $16.17 effective 1/1/2023

San Carlos: the minimum wage will be $16.32 from 1/1/2023

San Diego: Minimum wage will be $16.30 effective 1/1/2023

San Francisco: Minimum wage is $16.99 as of 7/1/2022

San Jose: Minimum wage will be $17.00 effective 1/1/2023

San Mateo: Minimum wage will be $16.75 effective 1/1/2023

Santa Clara: Minimum wage will be $17.20 effective 1/1/2023

Santa Monica: Minimum wage is $15.96 as of 7/1/2022

Santa Rosa: the minimum wage will be $17.06 from 1/1/2023

Sonoma: The minimum wage will be $17.00 effective 1/1/2023. ($16.00 for small employers)

South San Francisco: Minimum wage will be $16.70 effective 1/1/2023

Sunnyvale: Minimum wage will be $17.95 effective 1/1/2023

West Hollywood: Minimum wage will be $17.50 effective 1/1/2023. ($17.00 for small employer of 49 or fewer employees)