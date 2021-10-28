Man Struck and Killed by Minivan That Crashed Off 101 Freeway

A man was struck and killed by a minivan that crashed off the nearby 101 Freeway in Hollywood.

Authorities responded at about 4 a.m. to the Vine Street off ramp of the freeway. The minivan crashed through a fence alongside the ramp and ended up in the yard of a residence.

It was not immediately clear whether the man was in the yard of the residence or on the side of the ramp when he was struck.

Details about the man's identity and the condition of the injured minivan driver were not immediately available.