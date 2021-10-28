Man Killed When Minivan Crashes Off 101 Freeway Ramp and Into Yard

A man was killed Thursday morning when a minivan crashed off the a 101 Freeway ramp in Hollywood and into a yard.

Authorities responded at about 4 a.m. to the Vine Street off ramp of the freeway. The minivan crashed through a fence alongside the ramp and ended up in the yard of a residence.

The deceased was initially identified as a man in the yard. Police later told NBCLA that a minivan passenger who survived the crash told authorities the driver was killed in the crash.

Details about the man's identity and the condition of the injured minivan passenger were not immediately available.