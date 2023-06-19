Valley Glen

Minivan driver sought in crash that killed man in Valley Glen

The minivan driver left the scene of the early morning crash in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.

By Lauren Coronado and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was struck and killed by a minivan driver who left the scene of the early morning crash Monday in Valley Glen.

The crash was reported at about 1 a.m. near Sherman Way and Bellaire Avenue. The white van was heading east on Sherman Way when it struck the man who was in the street.

The driver of the minivan left the scene, police said.

Sherman Way was closed in the area for the crash investigation.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Valley Glen
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us