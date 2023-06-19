Minivan driver sought in crash that killed man in Valley Glen

A man was struck and killed by a minivan driver who left the scene of the early morning crash Monday in Valley Glen.

The crash was reported at about 1 a.m. near Sherman Way and Bellaire Avenue. The white van was heading east on Sherman Way when it struck the man who was in the street.

The driver of the minivan left the scene, police said.

Sherman Way was closed in the area for the crash investigation.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.