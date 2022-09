Authorities are searching for a 2-year-old boy who was in a minivan when it was stolen Tuesday at a Buena Park school.

Ian Eo was in the 2107 Toyota Sienna stolen at about 9:30 a.m. at Emery School in the 8600 Somerset Street. The silver minivan has damage to the right corner panel.

Anyone who sees the van was asked to call 911.

