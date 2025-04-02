Orange

Minors traveling on scooter crash into Tesla in Orange: Police

By Karla Rendon

Two minors traveling on a scooter were hurt Tuesday when they crashed into a Tesla, according to the Orange Police Department.

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Hewes Street, just south of Chapman Avenue. According to law enforcement, the minors, who were on one scooter, were traveling on the wrong side of the street when they crashed into a Tesla that was heading northbound.

Neither of the scooter users had a helmet on at the time. They’re both described to be in stable but critical condition, Orange police said.

It’s unclear if the driver of the Tesla was hurt in the crash.

