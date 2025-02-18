Unarmed Minuteman III missile to launch from Santa Barbara County coast

A test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled for Tuesday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County.

According to the base, the launch window is set for 11:01 p.m. to 5:01 a.m.

The missile will likely be visible from Los Angeles and well beyond as is flies on a trajectory to the central Pacific Ocean. The launch might be visible from as far away as Oregon, Nevada, western Utah and Arizona, and northwest Mexico.

The test, scheduled years in advance with advance notification sent to the Russian government, will be used to demonstrate the readiness and accuracy of the weapon system.

Several weapon system test launches are schedule each year. The most recent was in November, when a team of Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen and Navy aircrew launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile.