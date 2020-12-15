Miracle 5 Years in the Making: Lost Sweet Pea Finally Goes Home

An adventurous pup that had been missing for nearly five years was finally reunited with her owner Tuesday.

Sweet Pea, a pint-size chihuahua, went missing in Compton years ago.

After missing for nearly 5 years, Sweet-Pea is reunited with her owner. She went missing in #Compton and was found by @IVHSSPCA in #Covina this afternoon. Good reminder to #MicroChip your pets. #NBCLA pic.twitter.com/FHbponhi3d — AlexVnews (@alexvnews) December 15, 2020

But it wasn't until Tuesday afternoon that the pup was discovered in Covina by Inland Valley Humane Society.

She and her family were separated by nearly five years and 30 miles, but Sweet Pea finally went home.

The way she was discovered was by her microchip, and Inland Valley Humane Society says it's a good reminder to microchip, but also never give up hope.

There was no word on what Sweet Pea was up to for years, but she appeared healthy and well-fed.