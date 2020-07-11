Long Beach

Girl, 10, Sought After Disappearance in Long Beach

Long Beach police say the girl is familiar with Los Angeles' bus and rail system.

A photo of missing 10-year-old girl.
Long Beach police are looking for a 10-year-old girl reported missing Friday July 10, 2020.

A 10-year-old girl was reported missing Friday after she disappeared in a Long Beach neighborhood.

The girl, who suffers from medical conditions, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 5400 block of Paramount Boulevard. The search continued Saturday morning.

In a statement, police said she has gone missing in the past and is familiar with the Metro train and bus system.

Leilani Success Collins was described as Black, about 4 feet tall and weighing 60 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white three-fourth sleeve shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

She has pink and white braided hair. 

The LBPD's Missing Persons Detail urged anyone with information regarding Collins' whereabouts to call them at 562-435-6711.

