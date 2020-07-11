Girl, 10, Sought After Disappearance in Long Beach

A 10-year-old girl was reported missing Friday after she disappeared in a Long Beach neighborhood.

The girl, who suffers from medical conditions, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 5400 block of Paramount Boulevard. The search continued Saturday morning.

In a statement, police said she has gone missing in the past and is familiar with the Metro train and bus system.

🚨News Release: Critical Missing Person Leilani Sucess Collins



Last seen on Friday, July 10 @ approx. 5:30 p.m. in the 5400 blk. Paramount Blvd., wearing a white 3/4 sleeve length shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.



To read more➡️: https://t.co/GGzEDDZR8B pic.twitter.com/ypGZSXZ6vV — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) July 11, 2020

Leilani Success Collins was described as Black, about 4 feet tall and weighing 60 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white three-fourth sleeve shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

She has pink and white braided hair.

The LBPD's Missing Persons Detail urged anyone with information regarding Collins' whereabouts to call them at 562-435-6711.