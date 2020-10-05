hiker

Missing Hiker Found Dead Off La Quinta Cove Hiking Trail

The hiker left on October 1 but did not return home, according to Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Porras. The hiker was reported missing at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

By City News Service

Search and Rescue volunteers looking for a missing hiker found the person deceased off the La Quinta Cove hiking trail, authorities said Monday.

The volunteers aided by California Highway Patrol and Riverside County Sheriff's helicopters began the search at 6 a.m. Sunday and located the hiker at about noon, Porras said.

The age, gender and name of the hiker were not released.

Anyone with information about the hiker was asked to call the Thermal Sheriff's Station at 760-863-8990.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

