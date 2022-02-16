Kern County

73-Year-Old Hiker Found After He Was Reported Missing in Mountain Snowstorm

Gab Song went missing in Mount Pinos during a freak winter storm on Tuesday. Authorities say he was found Thursday in good condition.

By Robert Kovacik

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 73-year-old hiker who was reported missing two days ago after a snowstorm in the mountains northwest of Los Angeles has been found, authorities said Thursday.

The father of three went for a hike in Kern County and didn’t return Tuesday. Gab Song's family in Torrance asked for anyone who was at the popular hiking spot called the Mount Pinos Nordic Base Camp who may have seen their father on Tuesday to please come forward.

After the search resumed following poor overnight weather, Song was found in good condition, authorities said. Details about where he was found were not immediately available.

This was Song's first time hiking the trail. He also was met with severe weather on Tuesday.

"It’s quite unfortunate that a snowstorm happened on that day, so random," said his son Mike Song.

The father of three and avid hiker was up before sunrise.

"He loves the outdoors."

He headed from his home in Torrance to Mount Pinos with plans to be home before dark.

"My mom told me he was not," his son said. "He didn’t bring a lot of gear."

A sudden snowstorm struck, and he hadn't been heard from until Thursday. Searchers arrived to find up to 8 inches of snow on the ground.

Gab Song's car was located on Cuddy Valley Road. It was locked.

