Family finds closure after missing La Palma woman is discovered deceased

There has been a heartbreaking update in the case of Geetaben Patel, who went missing from her home in La Palma back in October. After an extensive search lasting more than two months, police discovered her deceased just a block away from where she was last seen.

Patel’s disappearance devastated her family, who tirelessly searched for her, even hiring private investigators to aid in the urgent effort. Now, her son, Sagar Patel, is speaking out with a heartfelt message about the importance of mental health awareness.

“I can’t say anything else but thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Sagar expressed, filled with emotion. “It really helped me and my dad keep hope, keep faith that we would find her.”

Geetaben Patel was found on November 15, ending a search that spanned from her La Palma neighborhood to Downtown Los Angeles’ Skid Row. According to La Palma police, the 58-year-old was discovered in a neighbor’s storage shed, where she had somehow ended up before her passing.

“Just [feeling] a bunch of sadness, but at least me and my dad got some closure – and my family,” Sagar said through tears. “It’s not the outcome we wanted, but at least we know she’s in a better place now.”

Sagar believes his mother’s disappearance was linked to a mental health crisis. She had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had stopped taking her prescribed medication about a month before she went missing.

Now, he’s using his grief to advocate for mental health awareness, urging families to support their loved ones even when it’s challenging.

“Definitely have a conversation about it—don’t shy away from it,” he emphasized. “Make sure your loved ones are getting the help they need. They may not want to accept the help, but just keep trying… keep fighting.”

Recently, Sagar and his family returned from visiting his mother’s hometown in India, where they honored her memory. But for him, this is just the beginning of how he plans to carry on her legacy.

“One of the things that I made a promise to myself,” he shared. “I want to find a way to help other families, just so that this doesn’t happen to someone else.”