Missing Man's Body Found in Griffith Park, His Dog Found Alive By His Side

By Robert Kovacik

A missing man’s body was located in a remote area of Griffith Park Thursday night, with his dog still by his side. 

Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, had been missing since March 16. 

One firefighter described the location as a good hike up from the merry go round.

According to a missing person flier posted by Hernandez’s family, he was last seen near the merry go round hiking trails.

Now 16 days later it was not just a heartbreaking discovery of Hernandez, but next to the body was his loyal dog, King.

The dog was found emaciated but alive.

Through his grief Hernandez’s cousin tells NBC4 this loyal pet never left his owner’s side.

The Los Angeles Fire Department, the Los Angeles Police Department, park rangers and devastated relatives were all at the rescue Thursday night.

The body of Hernandez taken to a remote field as investigation into his death begins.

