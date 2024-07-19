Police seek missing Monterey Park teen last seen riding bike to family member's home

Authorities are asking for help to find a missing 15-year-old who was last seen Tuesday evening in Monterey Park.

Alison Jillian Chao left her home in the 200 block of North Yanez Avenue Tuesday at about 5:30 p.m., police said. She was on the way to visit a family member in nearby San Gabriel, but never arrived at the home

At the time, she was wearing a purple t-shirt, black shorts and dark shoes. Alison was riding a blue mountain bike and carrying a black backpack.

Family members described her as an Asian female, about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 96 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 626-573-1311.