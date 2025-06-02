Castaic

Dive teams search for missing paddleboarder in Castaic Lake

The man was paddleboarding with a woman, who was rescued from the reservoir north of Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

An aerial view of Castaic Lake north of Los Angeles on Monday June 2, 2025.
NBCLA

A man was reported missing Sunday after his paddleboard overturned on Castaic Lake in northern Los Angeles County.

A woman paddleboarding with the man was rescued, but the man was still missing late Monday morning, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Fire Department, including a dive team, responded to the reservoir east of the 5 Freeway.

The man and woman were paddleboarding together at about 12:30 p.m. when their board overturned, authorities said. It was not immediately clear whether they were wearing life vests.

Aerial video early Monday afternoon showed lifeguard and LA County Sheriff's Department boats on the lake.

Castaic Lake is a water reservoir in the Sierra Pelona Mountains north of Los Angeles. It is part of the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area.

