Missing Rowland Heights service dog reunites with family

The power of social media helped to reunite a service dog with his family in Rowland Heights.

The 11-year-old dog named Buddy disappeared from his home back on August 15.

After nearly a month of posting photos online, his owners got a tip over the weekend from someone who had seen their story on social media and believed they knew where Buddy was.

"It's really amazing, people are very sympathetic. A lot of dog lovers, they gave us a lot of encouragement and they assured us 'we will help you to find Buddy,'" the owner said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The family placed more than 800 missing fliers around Rowland Heights and now they're happy Buddy is safely back at home.