A 17-year-old who disappeared after a family Thanksgiving gathering a week ago in Compton was found Tuesday, family members said.

The teen's mother told NBCLA Tuesday afternoon that he texted her and said he is in Bakersfield. No further details were available.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the teen was found in a release, adding "Thank you to the public, the media, Aero Bureau, and deputy personnel for their tireless efforts in the search..."

The teen, who lives in Moreno Valley, was last seen about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 23 in the 2400 block of East 126th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. In a news release, the department said he disappeared after taking a rideshare service that dropped him off in Manhattan Beach, about 11 miles away from where he was supposed to be dropped off in Carson.

“(He) took a rideshare service which was supposed to arrive in Carson but was dropped off near Manhattan Beach Pier,'' authorities said in a statement Monday. “Social media hints he may still be in Manhattan Beach area.''

He was in Compton visiting family for Thanksgiving, family members said. His mother said earlier Tuesday that his cellphone has been going straight to voicemail ever since the ride.

Also earlier Tuesday, relatives were in the Manhattan Beach area handing out fliers with his photo, hoping someone might recognize the boy.

The boy's grandmother says he called her Tuesday afternoon to ask permission to buy a video game. But his family does not know why he went to Manhattan Beach.

The LA County Sheriff's Department put out a flier Monday asking for tips, but the family was frustrated by what they see as a lack of urgency by law enforcement. On Tuesday, the department did not respond to NBCLA's questions about the case.