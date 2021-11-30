missing person

Sheriff's Department Asks for Help to Find Missing Teen Last Seen in Compton

Jasyre Robinson was last seen a week ago in Compton before taking a rideshare service that dropped him off near Manhattan Beach Pier.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Jasyre Robinson is pictured in this undated photo provided by the sheriff's department.
LASD

Authorities are seeking help to find a 17-year-old who was last seen in Compton and may be in Manhattan Beach.

Jasyre Robinson was last seen about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 23 in the 2400 block of East 126th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. In a news release, the department said Jasyre disappeared after taking a rideshare service that dropped him off in Manhattan Beach, about 11 miles away from where he was supposed to be dropped off in Carson.

“Jasyre took a rideshare service which was supposed to arrive in Carson but was dropped off near Manhattan Beach Pier,'' according to the statement. “Social media hints he may still be in Manhattan Beach area.''

Jasyre, who lives in Moreno Valley, is a basketball player at Rancho Verde High School. He was in Compton visiting family for Thanksgiving, family members said.

Jasyre is Black, 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with the words “Don't Boss Up, Moss Up,'' gray sweatpants and light blue Crocs.

Anyone with information on Jasyre's location was asked to call the Sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

This article tagged under:

missing personComptonManhattan Beach
