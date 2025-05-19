Big Bear

Body of missing UC Santa Barbara student found in Big Bear Lake

The 22-year-old student was last seen early Saturday morning and was reported missing after he did not return to a rental cabin.

The body of a missing 22-year-old UC Santa Barbara student who disappeared over the weekend was found Monday in Big Bear Lake.

Deputies and a dive team located the body of Tanner Prentiss Monday morning in the water near Pine Knot Marina, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Prentiss was reported missing after visiting the mountains east of Los Angeles with several friends.

After going out for the evening, Prentiss did not return to his rental cabin, the sheriff's department said. He was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Village Drive in Big Bear Lake.

No foul play is suspected, the agency said.

Details about a cause of death were not immediately available.

