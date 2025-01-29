Animals and Wildlife

Mission Viejo rescue dog receives life-saving pacemaker surgery

Daisy Duke will continue wagging her tail after a successful life-saving pacemaker surgery.

By Benjamin Papp

1-year-old Daisy Duke was diagnosed during a pre-spay checkup with a third degree atrioventricular (AV) block in her heart
DAWG

Daisy Duke, a 1-year-old puppy, is living happily in a foster home after a successful pacemaker surgery, according to the city of Mission Viejo.

Daisy Duke was acquired by Mission Viejo animal rights group DAWG after being found in the Riverside area alongside eight other dogs.

Shortly thereafter, she was diagnosed with a third degree atrioventricular block in her heart during a pre-spay checkup.

The condition occurs when electrical impulses from the heart's upper chambers don't travel as intended to the lower chambers, causing a slowed heart rate, pooling of blood inside the heart.

Daisy Duke was rushed to cardiologist Dr. Seung Woo Jung at Echo Vet Cardio in Tustin, who determined the puppy would need a pacemaker to stay alive, making the diagnosis and subsequent surgery the first of its kind.

She received the life-saving operation on Jan. 16 and her heart rate is back to normal.

"Dr. Jung assured us this surgery would give Daisy Duke a totally normal life,” said Animal Services Director Brynn Lavison. “We are grateful to Dr. Jung and his staff for taking such great care of Daisy Duke ensuring she will have a bright future... her heart rate is back to normal, and she is thriving in a loving foster home."

