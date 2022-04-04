All major league players, managers, coaches and umpires will wear No. 42 in Dodger blue for the first time on Jackie Robinson Day.

April 15 marks the 75th anniversary of Robinson, whose No. 42 was retired by the league in 1997, breaking the major league color barrier. Since 2009, teams traditionally have worn No. 42 to remember Robinson, but this marks the first year the numerals will be in Dodger blue.

A 75th anniversary logo will appear on umpires' uniforms. The MLB's special logo features Robinson's digital signature and show an illustration of the former UCLA star's swing.

A league-produced video titled "Play, Run, Win, Rise" will be shown at each stadium. The video reflects on Robinson's career and legacy. It also highlight the influence of wife Rachel Robinson

Robinson played for the Kansas City Monarchs of the Negro Leagues before joining the Brooklyn Dodgers top farm team in 1946. He was promoted to the majors and made his National League debut on April 15, 1947 at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

“Seventy-five years ago, Jackie Robinson took the field under incredibly challenging circumstances and unimaginable pressure. Yet through his courage, character, skill, and values, he brought well-needed change to our game and advanced the Civil Rights Movement in our country,” said Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. “During this special anniversary year, it is a top priority for MLB to honor Jackie’s contributions and legacy, recognize the impact Rachel has made through the Jackie Robinson Foundation, and continue to keep Jackie’s memory and values alive for today’s generation of players and fans.”