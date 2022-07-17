MLB Draft To Begin Sunday at L.A. Live

Major League Baseball's draft will begin Sunday in front of Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown LA, with fans allowed to attend for the second time in its 58-year history.

The draft will begin at 4 p.m. The first two rounds, compensatory rounds and competitive balance rounds will be held Sunday, with 80 players drafted. The third through 10th rounds will be conducted Monday and the 11th through 20th rounds Tuesday, the day of the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

Hall of Famer Rollie Fingers, and former Dodgers Steve Sax, Shawn Green, Eric Davis and Rick Sutcliffe are set to attend, representing various teams.

The Baltimore Orioles will draft first.

The Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks shared MLB's worst record in 2021 -- 52-110. Under MLB rules, if two teams finish in a tie for worst record, the top draft pick is determined by who had the worse record the previous year. Baltimore and Arizona also had the same record during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, 25-35. The Orioles were 54-108 in 2019 while the Diamondbacks were 85-77, giving Baltimore the first choice.

The Los Angeles Angels will draft 13th. The Los Angeles Dodgers will draft 40th. Their first pick dropped 10 spots due to exceeding the competitive balance tax threshold.

MLB began holding its draft in connection with the All-Star Game and allowing fans to attend last year when the All-Star Game was held in Denver.

Sunday's portion of the draft will be televised by ESPN, MLB Network and MLB.com. A preview show will begin at 3 p.m. on the MLB Network.