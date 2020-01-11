MOCA

MOCA to Begin Offering Free Admission at Both Locations

By City News Serivce

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles will begin offering free general admission today at both of its locations, thanks to a $10 million gift from MOCA board President Carolyn Clark Powers.

"Everyone at MOCA is so excited and proud to share Carolyn's incredibly generous gift with our visitors," MOCA Director Klaus Biesenbach said. "Offering free general admission is essential for MOCA to be an active, civic-minded institution, open and inviting to our communities."

MOCA will continue to charge for special exhibitions, the first of which spotlights Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist. The exhibit, which opens May 17 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Little Tokyo, spans more than 30 years of her work in video and audio installation.

Admission to special exhibitions will increase from $15 to $18. MOCA members can access the exhibitions free of charge.

The museum will celebrate the start of free general admission with an opening celebration at both of its locations -- MOCA Grand Avenue and The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA -- featuring performances, music, art-making activities and food.

