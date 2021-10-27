DA to Discuss Long Beach School Safety Officer Shooting That Left 18-Year-Old Mona Rodriguez Dead

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón was set to hold a news conference to discuss the shooting that left 18-year-old Manuela "Mona" Rodriguez dead in September.

The news conference was set to take place 2:30 p.m. in downtown LA.

The brothers of 18-year-old Mona Rodriguez, who was shot in the head by a Long Beach Unified School District safety officer, joined the family's attorneys in calling on Los Angeles County's top prosecutor to file a criminal case against the officer.

Rodriguez was shot by Long Beach Unified School District safety officer Eddie Gonzalez in September and was removed from life support. Her organs donated to five people, according to the family attorney.

The school safety officer was subsequently fired from the district amid the outcry.

On Sept. 27, the school safety officer stopped to investigate a dispute that Mona Rodriguez, the mother of a 5-month-old boy, was involved in near the Millikan High School campus.

According to police, the school safety officer was driving in the area near Millikan High School when he observed Rodriguez involved in an altercation with a 15-year-old girl in the street. Investigators determined that a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were also involved in the dispute.

As seen in cellphone video taken by witnesses, Rodriguez was in the passenger seat of a car when the driver started to drive away from the school safety officer.

The officer is seen on video firing at the car as they pull away.

Long Beach police said they responded to the scene in response to a reported shooting, and officers found Rodriguez inside a car with at least one gunshot wound.

Relatives said Rodriguez was shot in the head.

Family members have since called for charges against the school safety officer.

The Long Beach Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office have been investigating the shooting.

The Long Beach Unified School District said the officer's conduct violated district policy, and his termination was the "right thing to do." The district also sent condolences to the family of Mona Rodriguez.

The district went on to say the use of force policy dictates that an officer will not fire on a fleeing person, nor fire into a vehicle, and that using a weapon should be a last line of defense.