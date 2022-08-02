Pasadena Announces 4 Cases of Monkeypox

Four people in Pasadena have contracted monkeypox, health officials said Tuesday.

The news came shortly after a child in Long Beach had been reported as a presumptive case, and had tested positive for orthopoxvirus.

No identifying information was provided about the Pasadena cases. The Pasadena Public Health Department said all four were recovering and being monitored.

Pasadena Public Health said monkeypox is transmitted by:

Respiratory secretions through prolonged face-to-face interactions (the type that mainly happen when living with someone or caring for someone who has monkeypox)

Direct skin-to-skin contact with rash lesions or infectious sores/scabs

Sexual/intimate contact, including kissing, hugging, massaging and cuddling

Living in a house and sharing a bed with someone

Sharing towels or unwashed clothing

Symptoms of Monkeypox

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus

"This is a reminder that everyone, regardless of age or sexual orientation, can get monkeypox if they come into contact with the virus," Long Beach health officials said after the pediatric case had been announced.

On Monday, state officials declared a state of emergency. Early Tuesday, LA County officials issued a proclamation of local emergency for monkeypox to address the number of increasing cases.

"This proclamation is critical in helping us get ahead of this virus," Supervisor Holly Mitchell said in a statement. "By declaring a local emergency, it allows us to cut through the red tape to better dedicate resources and educate residents on how to protect themselves and help stop the spread. It will also allow the County to quickly administer vaccines as more become available and to take the necessary efforts to obtain supplies and enhance outreach and awareness."

Long Beach health officials say there have been 20 cases in that city as of Aug. 2.

Health officials say those who develop a rash due to monkeypox should isolate, as they are contagious when they have the rash.

Pasadena and Long Beach operate their own health departments.