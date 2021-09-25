Monrovia Gold Line Station Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department was handling a bomb threat on the Monrovia Gold Line train platform Saturday afternoon.
Reports of a suspicious item found on a train were reported at 3:55 p.m.
The train and surrounding areas were immediately evacuated.
The arson and explosive team responded for the examination and removal of the item.
A sigalert was issued in Monrovia on the 210 Freeway off-ramps to Myrtle Avenue.
The area was closed for a little more than two hours due to the police activity.
The suspicious item was cleared, and the area was reopened at 6:32 p.m. the same day.