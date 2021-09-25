Monrovia

Monrovia Gold Line Station Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat

Reports of a suspicious item found on a train were reported at 3:55 p.m.

By Stephanie Lopez

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department was handling a bomb threat on the Monrovia Gold Line train platform Saturday afternoon. 

The train and surrounding areas were immediately evacuated.

The arson and explosive team responded for the examination and removal of the item.

A sigalert was issued in Monrovia on the 210 Freeway off-ramps to Myrtle Avenue.

The area was closed for a little more than two hours due to the police activity.

The suspicious item was cleared, and the area was reopened at 6:32 p.m. the same day.

