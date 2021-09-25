Monrovia Gold Line Station Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department was handling a bomb threat on the Monrovia Gold Line train platform Saturday afternoon.

Reports of a suspicious item found on a train were reported at 3:55 p.m.

The train and surrounding areas were immediately evacuated.

The arson and explosive team responded for the examination and removal of the item.

A sigalert was issued in Monrovia on the 210 Freeway off-ramps to Myrtle Avenue.

The area was closed for a little more than two hours due to the police activity.

SIGALERT ISSUED IN MONROVIA. I-210 OFF-RAMPS TO MYRTLE AVE. WILL BE CLOSED FOR 3 HOURS DUE TO POLICE ACTIVITY. — CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) September 26, 2021

The suspicious item was cleared, and the area was reopened at 6:32 p.m. the same day.