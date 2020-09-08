Monrovia Residents Warned of Potential Evacuations from Bobcat Fire

What to Know The Bobcat Fire has burned about 4,871 acres of brush in Angeles National Forest north of Azusa.

An evacuation warning has been issued for some Monrovia residents.

The USFS estimated the fire would not be fully contained until October 15.

With Santa Ana winds forecast for Tuesday and a red flag warning issued through Wednesday, U.S. Forest Service fire officials have put some Monrovia residents on notice that they may be ordered to evacuate if the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest spreads south.

The Bobcat Fire had burned 4,871 acres and was 0% contained as of Monday evening after breaking out at 12:22 p.m. Sunday near the Cogswell Dam and West Fork Day Use area of the forest.

Efforts were underway to clear vegetation around the Bobcat Fire. Structures were threatened, according to ANF officials, who said five engines, three hand crews, four helicopters, five fixed-wing aircraft and two water tenders were assigned to the fire.

The USFS estimated the fire would not be fully contained until October 15.

Evacuations were already ordered for residents and Angeles National Forest visitors from Big Santa Anita Canyon, Mt. Wilson, San Gabriel Canyon, and Monrovia Canyon.

Residents prepare for possible evacuations as winds expect to pick up. Hetty Chang reported on NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

On Monday night, incident commanders issued a warning directing Monrovia residents in the foothill area below the Bobcat Fire to be prepared to evacuate due to rapid fire growth with a potential threat to life and / or property.

Monrovia city officials said the first phase of evacuations would affect all residents north of Hillcrest Bloulevard and north of Greystone Avenue. The second phase would impact all residents between Hillcrest Boulevard and Greystone Avenue south to Foothill Boulevard.

Residents under the warning were urged to have evacuation plans in place, organize their emergency evacuation supplies, and have essential evacuation personal belongings easily accessible. Vehicles should be fully fueled, facing out in their driveways and ready to take people and pets to designated evacuation sites, or to family and friends' homes outside the fire area.

Those with large animals were urged to begin moving them to safety as accommodations are made at the Pomona Fairgrounds and Santa Anita Racetrack with limited capacity.

The U.S. Forest Service announced the closure of several national forests Monday due to ongoing fire danger across the state, including the Angeles National Forest. The closure went into effect at 5 p.m. and will be re- evaluated daily as conditions change.

Multiple wildfires are burning across California after a weekend of record heat. Firefighters are preparing for conditions to worsen as dry winds are expected.

Officials with the National Weather Service said the Mount Wilson Observatory was also under evacuation orders Monday due to the Bobcat Fire.

Other forests ordered closed were the San Bernardino National Forest, Cleveland National Forest, Los Padres National Forest, Inyo National Forest, Sequoia National Forest, Sierra National Forest and Stanislaus National Forest.

Restrictions were also imposed on national forest lands throughout the state that were not ordered to close.

U.S. Forest Service officials said all ignition sources, such as campfires and gas stoves, will be prohibited across national forest system lands in California.

Developed campgrounds and day-use sites in national forests throughout the state will also be closed.

"The wildfire situation throughout California is dangerous and must be taken seriously. Existing fires are displaying extreme fire behavior, new fire starts are likely, weather conditions are worsening, and we simply do not have enough resources to fully fight and contain every fire,'' said Randy Moore, regional forester for the Pacific Southwest Region.

The Glendale (2) Freeway was closed from Mt. Wilson to Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road, and state Route 39 was closed between Old San Gabriel Canyon Road and E. East Fork Road, Caltrans reported.

Regulators issued a smoke advisory Monday, warning of unhealthy air quality in the San Gabriel Mountains, the east San Gabriel Valley and the Pomona-Walnut Valley.

"It is difficult to tell where smoke, ash or soot from a fire will go, or how winds will affect the level of these particles in the air, so we ask everyone to remember that smoke and ash can be harmful to health, even for people who are healthy," said Dr. Muntu Davis, health officer for Los Angeles County.

"If you can see smoke, soot, or ash, or you can smell smoke, pay attention to your immediate environment and take precautions to safeguard your health. These precautions are particularly important for children, older adults, and people with heart or lung diseases.''